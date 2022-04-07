Conor McGregor responds after being charged with dangerous driving

The Dubliner is being accused of driving without a licence and insurance.

Conor McGregor has responded after being charged with two counts of dangerous driving.

The UFC fighter appeared in court in Dublin on Thursday morning, where he was charged with the two counts, in relation to incidents that occurred earlier this year.

He is also accused of driving without a licence and insurance and failing to produce a licence and insurance.

According to RTE, McGregor’s solicitor told the court that his licence and insurance had been shown to Garda Denis Lordan of Lucan Garda Station on Thursday morning.

McGregor himself drove to court this morning in a Rolls Royce, an unsurprising sight for the Forbes highest paid sports star of 2021.

Conor McGregor dangerous driving

After he left the court, McGregor was asked by journalists in question if he was willing to make any sort of comment.

His response: “Straight back into training, my man…”

He then tweeted those same words, as he looks ahead to a potential return to the Octagon later this year.

Straight back into training. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2022

McGregor has not fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July of 2021, where he suffered a nasty leg injury that has kept him out of the octagon for quite some time.

Dana White recently gave somewhat of an insight into when McGregor could fight next, insisting it will not be until the autumn at the earliest.

He said: “He’s not back until the fall [autumn] – if everything goes right. So a lot of the match-ups will play out this summer and whoever wins or loses, when Conor is cleared by a doctor and ready to go, we’ll figure out who’s next.” Speaking earlier in the year, McGregor said that he would be back sparring in April, but as anyone who knows MMA will tell you, sparring is not the same as actually stepping into the ring for a full-blown fight. For now he has to worry about his legal issues, before focusing on training.

