Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White wife video with passionate rant

An emotional but powerful speech.

Ariel Helwani has responded to the controversial Dana White wife video with a passionate rant, following the release of footage that showed White slapping his wife.

The UFC owner has said that it was an alcohol-fuelled incident, but that it’s not an excuse for a man to “put hands on a woman”.

Since then, many have come out to criticise White and question whether he can maintain his position in charge of the UFC after such a video was released.

Helwani, who has had a long-standing turbulent relationship with White, took this opportunity to truly speak about how he feels about the UFC owner.

White in the past has criticsed Helwani for a number of things, referring to him as a “rat”, and as recently as a few weeks ago he said: “He’s the biggest fucking piece of shit of all time and I couldn’t have said it better… He’s one of the slimiest, scummiest, motherfuckers that you will ever come across.”

Helwani responded to White at the time, but he is now taking the chance to respond to a comment made by White in 2016, when the UFC owner asked what would Helwani’s kids think about a video of him crying.

Ariel Helwani on Dana White video

Speaking on his own show, the MMA journalist said: “I will say this: Of all the things Dana White has said about me, all the lies, all the insults, all the bullshit, all the nonsense, all the mean, vitriolic, disgusting things he has said about me… Of all the things he’s said, there’s only been one that has stuck with me…that was back in 2016, that was after the UFC 199 incident, it was a couple of days after the unbanning.

“They were talking about me crying… He said something to the effect of, I looked like a wuss, and ‘Your kids are going to see that’… I could not believe he would go to that level. He would talk about my family, that has stuck with me since 2016… I have never forgotten it. So, on this day, I will raise the same freaking question that he raised about me in 2016.

“What are your kids going to say about you?

“What are your kids going to say about your legacy? The way you treat fighters, the way you treat people. About your business practices? What are your kids going to say about that video? What are your kids going to say about the kind of person you are? What are your kids going to say about you? Ask yourself that fucking question.”

"What Are Your Kids Gonna Say About You?!?!"

Ariel Helwani Asks Dana White Back@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/0bEDutJ0Sy — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) January 4, 2023

Helwani ended the segment by sharing a phone number for those suffering from domestic abuse.

