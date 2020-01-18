McGregor v Cerrone Purse Confirmed Ahead Of UFC 246

The Nevada State Athletic Commission have confirmed the purse for Saturday’s bout at the T-Moblie Arena in Nevada, and Conor McGregor will earn at least $3m (€2.7m) for competing in the main event at UFC 246.

However, his opponent Donald Cerrone will take home significantly less for facing off against the Irish fighter.

UFC veteran Cerrone will receive $200,000 (€180.330) for the fight against McGregor.

The 36-year-old will earn another $200,000 (€180.330) should he upset the odds and record a victory over the Dubliner.

Yet, these are just the minimum each fighter will make from the event, as they will also receive money from the pay-per-view purchases and gate receipts on the night.

UFC 246 purse amounts, per NSAC. Conor McGregor $3 million. Donald Cowboy Cerrone $200k to show, $200k to win. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 18, 2020

During a wide-ranging interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, McGregor claimed that this would be the most lucrative of his MMA career.

The 31-year-old said he would make around $80m (€72.1m) for his showdown with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

The former two-weight world champion claimed that he earned $50m from his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 at UFC 229.

"Some of the things [with Khabib] maybe [went] too far… it’s the fight business at the end of the day.” After a "very, very personal" war of words and actions, @TheNotoriousMMA feels Khabib fears the rematch (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/wztESgIExj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

McGregor will be searching for his first victory in the sport since November 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

He then turned his attention to a lucrative boxing exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr in August 2017, and has since had well-documented legal issues outside of the octagon.

Cerrone comes into the bout on the back of two defeats. The UFC veteran lost to both Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethj in 2019.

He has, however, won more fights than anyone else in UFC history (23).

After UFC 246 on Saturday, he will hold the record for the most fights in the promotion’s history (34).

Ahead of his bout against McGregor, Cerrone stated that he believes he is a better fighter, despite the odds pointing towards victory for the Irishman.

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely,” Cerrone said.

“I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times.

“This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

