“There’s always a trilogy when you’ve got 1-1.” Dana White has hinted that Conor McGregor’s next fight could be a third bout against Dustin Poirier. White made the comments following Poirier’s victory over McGregor at UFC 257. ‘The Diamond’ knocked McGregor out in the second round of their fight, avenging the Irishman’s victory over him in 2014. Dana White on Conor McGregor’s next opponent. In the post-fight press conference, UFC president White teased the possibility of a trilogy bout between Poirier and McGregor. White admitted though that he had yet to speak with McGregor about the next step in his MMA career.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” the UFC president said.

“I’m sure in a few hours he’ll be blowing me up, telling me a million things he wants to do. So we’ll see what he wants to do.

“There’s always a trilogy when you’ve got 1-1,” he said, hinting at a potential trilogy bout with Poirier, or possibly Nate Diaz. Dana White on Conor McGregor: This defeat will make him hungry. “I think Conor had a good first round, doing what Conor does, but Poirier did, too,” White continued. “I think Poirier fought the way he needed to in the first round. Every time I did an interview, I had to talk about Dustin Poirier, because he was totally overlooked.” White also predicted that McGregor’s defeat – his third loss from his last six UFC fights – could make him ‘hungry’ to excel in the sport again. He also admitted that it could, potentially, be the end of his MMA career. “I think it’ll make him hungry,” White said of McGregor’s defeat. “There are two ways this goes: Hungrier or ‘I’m done.’ “He’s got the money… When you think about it – I’m a huge Rocky fan – this is like Rocky III! “When you get off a 310ft yacht and you’re living the good life, it’s tough to be a savage when he’s living like he lives, with the money that he has. “When he was on his way up, he was a hungry, young kid and he didn’t have any money, he wanted nice things. “He wanted nice suits, nice cars and nice houses. He’s got everything he ever wanted.” “We will do it again.” Dustin and Conor share one final word on Fight Island. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/DUyIvQbz6E — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

McGregor on his defeat to Poirier. McGregor, meanwhile, made no excuses for his defeat and paid tribute to his opponent.

“Dustin’s some fighter. I have to dust it off and come back. I need activity. You don’t get away with being inactive in this business.

“I’ll take my licks. I’m gutted. It’s a tough one to swallow. I put in a lot of work. I’m gonna get home to my kids at the hotel and just chill for a bit.”

1-1 Maybe we'll see these two share an Octagon again some day… #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/lBWg63ynik — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

