John Kavanagh Explains Why He And Conor McGregor “Drifted” Apart

John Kavanagh has admitted that he and Conor McGregor drifted apart over the last few years, but they are now closer than they have ever been.

Kavanagh has been McGregor’s coach throughout his MMA career and helped oversee his ascent to the pinnacle of the sport.

He was in the Irish fighter’s corner when he became a two-weight UFC champion in 2016 and when McGregor lost his comeback fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

However, due to several factors, such as McGregor’s business interests, the pair largely went their separate ways in recent years. Kavanagh has also been training new fighters.

Ahead of UFC 246 and McGregor’s fight against Donald Cerrone, Kavanagh explained why the pair drifted apart, but stated that they are “tighter” now than they have ever been.

“We drifted a bit. He had a lot going on in his life with his whiskey business and other things going on, and my team was getting busy with a lot of new fighters joining,” Kavanagh told The Mirror.

“That was a natural thing that happened but the last couple of months have been fantastic.

“I feel we are tighter now than we have ever been, so I’m feeling good.”

Kavanagh also suggested that, given the money McGregor earned from his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr in August 2017, he inevitably lost the motivation to train as hard as he once did. But he has since regained his focus.

Time and time again, especially over the last few years the folks over at @btsportufc have delivered exceptional promos and this one for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone is right up there. They nailed it. Incredible stuff. #UFC246pic.twitter.com/D7ErrB4HTx — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 9, 2020

“He kept showing up and I wondered whether he would be able to do the type of training required again,” he said.

“Because let’s call a spade a spade, he’d made a lot of money and it’s hard to go running when you wake up in silk underwear.”

McGregor returns to the UFC to face Cerrone on January 19.