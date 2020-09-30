Producer of The Last Dance is making a documentary series on the rise of the UFC

The Last Dance was one of the best sports documentaries ever made, UFC1 Origins could be great.

Capturing the drive, ambition, and ruthlessness of what it takes to be an elite athlete, The Last Dance charted the rise of the 1990’s Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, one of the most notable dynasties in sports history. Here’s hoping that this magic is repeated on UFC1 Origins.

For sports fans, The Last Dance provided a wonderful insight into the mindset of these players – especially Jordan – who was prepared to win at all costs, berate his teammates if they weren’t up to standard, and constantly create rivalries as a method of sharpening his focus and will to win/get revenge over his opponents.

Simply put, it was enthralling and Mandalay Sports Media, the producers of the incredibly popular ESPN/Netflix documentary The Last Dance, have released the trailer for their new project UFC 1: Origins.

The documentary will tell trace the roots of the pro-MMA league back to its tumultuous first event in 1993.

UFC1: Origins explores the improbable tale of how Rorion Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Art Davie, once a used car salesman, teamed up with Bob Meyrowitz’s pay-per-view company SEG to mount UFC 1 in Denver.

In doing so, they launched a sports phenomenon.

As seen in the trailer, the documentary will include interviews with Jim Brown, Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock, Tellia Tuli, Art Jimmerson, and others.

Mike Tollin, who produced The Last Dance, is a producer on this one and speaking about the project, he said: “Director Mason Gordon captures the wild convergence of the world’s greatest gladiators in a truly epic battle. This is actually how UFC got started – you have to see it to believe it!”

UFC 1: Origins will be available VOD on October 16th and will have a Live Premiere Event (with Q&A) on October 14th.

Tickets to the live event can be purchased at ufc1doc.com.

Take a look at what’s in store.

Clip via Gunpowder & Sky