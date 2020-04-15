UFC Targeting Three Title Fights On Stacked Card For May Return

Dana White may have seen his UFC 249 card, originally scheduled for this weekend, cancelled, but he already has his eye on a return for the promotion.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White is aiming to be the first sporting organisation to return to a normal schedule following the coronavirus pandemic which has decimated sport across the globe over the past month.

White is currently in the process of building a card for May 9th, which was set to be UFC 250 in Rio de Janeiro before the forced changed of venue, with a host of exciting fights reportedly close to being finalised.

The main event looks set to be an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje which had originally been schedule for UFC 249.

The card looks also set to include Henry Cejudo defending his bantamweight title against former champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event as well as a women’s featherweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Felecia Spencer.

There is also a couple of extremely exciting bouts reportedly set for the undercard including a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in addition to Donald Cerrone’s return against Anthony Pettis at welterweight.

White did not comment on a location for the event having previously outlined that he was working on securing an island for upcoming fights.

According to ESPN, the planned full fight card includes:

– Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje — Interim lightweight championship

– Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz — Bantamweight championship

– Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felecia Spencer — Women’s featherweight championship

– Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik — Heavyweight

– Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar — Featherweight

– Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis — Welterweight

– Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro — Heavyweight

– Alexei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum — Heavyweight

– Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson — Women’s strawweight

– Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall — Middleweight

– Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price — Welterweight

– Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell — Featherweight