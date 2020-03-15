UFC Send Bizarre Request For Fighters To Fill Spots On Upcoming Show

The UFC have sent an email to managers and representatives of fighters to gauge if they are interested in filling open spots for next weekend’s planned event.

The promotion had been scheduled to run an event in the O2 Arena in London on Saturday March 21st, with welterweights Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards main eventing the card.

This can no longer occur however due to the US’ travel ban to and from the U.K and Ireland amid the coronavirus outbreak which has decimated the sporting calendar across the world.

UFC President Dana White outlined on Saturday that the event would still take place but in a new location despite the majority of fighters, including Danny Roberts and Nicolas Dalby who had been set for the co-main event, now off the card.

It is evident that the promotion are scrambling to replace fighters as they look to continue with the event and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shared a memo sent out to managers and reps requesting individuals who are US citizens and between bantamweight and welterweight to step in.

“Because we are moving this event to the US next weekend, there will be a number of open spots on the card.

“If you have anyone under UFC contract, from bantamweight to welterweight, who wants a short notice fight please let me know.

“If you have any UFC vets or fighters ready for UFC on a week’s notice please let me know.

“Do not email me about anyone who is not a US citizen or doesn’t have a current P1 visa.”

This is an email they are sending out to managers and reps about this new card next week. As you can see, they are even open to signing fighters who currently aren’t on the roster to fill it up, as well. pic.twitter.com/qYcYCDvdyo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2020

Doubt had also been cast over the lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov which has been one of the most highly anticipated bouts in recent memory.

The fight will no longer be taking place in Brooklyn, the original location, with White outlining that they are working on a new venue urging fans not to worry.

“We had possibly a couple different venues for that fight, including Nevada,” White told ESPN. “So, now the whole Nevada [the Nevada State Commission suspended all combat sports events in the state] thing went down, so we’re looking for another venue.

“That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that, do not worry. Khabib versus Tony will happen.”