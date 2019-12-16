UFC Release Brilliant Promo Ahead Of McGregor vs Cerrone

UFC have released the first promo for Conor McGregor’s welterweight clash with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone which will headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas in January.

McGregor has not fought in the promotion since his defeat to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018, but will make his return to the octagon in a highly anticipated clash with the veteran Cerrone.

The UFC made the bout official on Saturday night, releasing a spine-tingling promo ahead of their first event of 2020, with a host of other fights also being announced for the card.

Anthony Pettis will take on Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout, with Claudia Gadelha and Holly Holm also featuring on the Las Vegas card.

McGregor will be hoping he can pick up his first win in the UFC since he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 to become the promotion’s first ever two-weight world champion.

Cerrone is also coming off the back of a defeat, after he lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje in September, while he has also been beaten by Tony Ferguson in 2019.

The bout will also take place at 170lbs, making it just the third time McGregor has competed at that weight class in the UFC following his two fights against Nate Diaz.

