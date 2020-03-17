UFC Cancel Next Three Events But Insist Ferguson V Khabib Will Happen

The UFC have announced that they have cancelled their next three scheduled events following the coronavirus outbreak which has decimated the sporting calendar.

The promotion was forced to run it’s Brasilia show behind closed doors last weekend and despite efforts to reschedule their London and Columbus cards they have both had to be cancelled.

April 11th’s card in Portland has also been pulled however the UFC 249 card which features Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson is still scheduled to go ahead, but it will not be in Brooklyn or Las Vegas.

This is the fifth time the pair have been set to fight one another with injuries and weight-cutting issues forcing each bout to be cancelled in the past.

“We had possibly a couple different venues for that fight, including Nevada,” White told ESPN earlier this week “So, now the whole Nevada [the Nevada State Commission suspended all combat sports events in the state] thing went down, so we’re looking for another venue.

“That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that, do not worry. Khabib versus Tony will happen.”

White had been determined to keep all the scheduled events on including the one that had previously been slated for London, however the change of location meant that the majority of fighters were forced to pull out including Leon Edwards who was set to main event against Tyron Woodley.

“We’ll keep finding a way to put on the fights,” White insisted, before the events were cancelled.

“I’m in the fight business – I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, and this stuff happens to me every weekend, so I’m used to this stuff.

“Not at this level, obviously, but this is what we do. We always make sure the fights happen, and they’re going to continue to happen.”