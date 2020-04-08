Secret Location Reportedly Revealed For UFC 249 As Full Card Set

UFC’s much maligned 249 event’s secret location has reportedly been revealed as Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Northern California.

The promotion was forced to switch locations from the original venue of the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York due to the recent coronavirus crisis.

President Dana White has been adamant that, despite having to cancel three events due to the outbreak, 249 would not suffer the same fate and that a location would be settled on before April 18th.

According to a report from The New York Times, the Northern California casino – located in Lemoore, California, on tribal land that’s not overseen by the state’s athletic commission – is the location that has been chosen.

The report also outlines that “by holding the event on tribal land, the U.F.C. is not subject to California’s executive order mandating that people stay at home.

“The fights on the card also do not need to be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, which normally regulates mixed martial arts events in the state.”

The UFC 249 card has also seen it’s main event change with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov being forced to pull out of his fight with Tony Ferguson due to being stranded in Dagestan as a result of the travel ban.

Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has stepped in to fight Ferguson for the interim 155lb title, in the new main event, with the UFC confirming the full card earlier this week.

Here is the full UFC 249 card;

– Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)

– Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas (women’s straw-weight)

– Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro (heavyweight)

– Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price (welterweight)

– Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

– Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

– Uriah Hall vs Jacare Souza (middleweight)

– Alex Hernandez vs. Omar Antonio Morales (lightweight)

– Marlon Vera vs Ray Borg (bantamweight)

– Michael Johnson vs Khama Worthy (lightweight)

– Sijara Eubanks vs Sarah Moras (women’s bantamweight)

– Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)