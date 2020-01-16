UFC Leak Incredible Cowboy vs McGregor Pre-Fight Promo Two Days Early

UFC President Dana White released the official pre-fight promo for Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone two days early in anticipation for Saturday’s event in Las Vegas.

McGregor will return to the octagon for the first time since October 2018 when he takes on ‘Cowboy’ in the welterweight main event of UFC 246.

The Notorious One was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout when he last competed for the promotion and will be looking for his first UFC win in over three years when he faces Cerrone on Saturday night.

The pair faced off and took questions from the media on Wednesday night during the official pre-fight press conference with tension building despite the amicable relationship between McGregor and Cerrone.

White continued to hype fight fans up on Friday evening when he leaked the official pre-fight promo on his Twitter account two days before the event.

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!!!!!!!!! Sorry… yes I had to share this early. If this doesn't fire u up NOTHING will pic.twitter.com/JHms65a6kd — Dana White (@danawhite) January 16, 2020

The promo details McGregor’s rise to two weight world champion in the promotion, although his loss to Khabib is conspicuous by its absence.

McGregor is many people’s favourite in the bout but despite Cowboy coming off of two defeats in a row – against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje – the veteran will be a tricky task to overcome.

Cerrone has won more fights than anyone in the promotion’s history and has been incredibly active since McGregor’s hiatus fighting five times in the UFC since the Dubliner’s last bout.

“I’ve had my back and forth with Donald throughout the years,” McGregor said during Wednesday night’s press conference in Las Vegas.

“It’s hard not to respect Donald right now and at this stage. He has my respect and although there will be blood spilt on January 18, it will not be bad blood.”

McGregor also predicted that he would win the fight on Saturday night by knockout.

“And for the Mystic Mac prediction, it will be a KO.”

