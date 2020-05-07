Tony Ferguson Urges Conor McGregor & Khabib To Retire In Verbal Tirade

Tony Ferguson has hit out at Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov as he prepares to face Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title on Saturday night.

Ferguson had originally been scheduled to fight Khabib in Brooklyn, New York but the champion was forced to pull out of the postponed event due to the travel restrictions implemented as a result of the coronavirus.

Instead Ferguson will now fight the dangerous contender Gaethje in the main event in Jacksonville, Florida but didn’t take too kindly to questions surrounding a bout with Khabib, one that has seemingly been cursed, having been postponed on five separate occasions.

“F*ck Khabib. I’m going to be real,” Ferguson said, in quotes reported by MMAFighting.

“I want to say f*ck Khabib. I’m defending my belt for the third time. This is for the real belt. This is not for an interim title. This is for the real championship sh*t. It’s champ sh*t only, buddy.

“That dude’s a b*tch. I’m going to be real. Him and McNuggets (Conor McGregor). They both need to f*cking retire. The only two real men out there are going to be me and Justin Gaethje. American motherf*ckers.”

For Ferguson, the challenge of Gaethje is a difficult one, with the 31-year-old on a three fight win streak, all coming by way of KO or TKO.

Ferguson though outlined that despite Gaethje being a must different opponent to Khabib, he was more than happy to accept the fight when it was offered.

“It wasn’t short notice. I’ve been training for f*cking six to seven months,” Ferguson explained. “As soon as we found out we were going to fight Khabib, I was already training in December. Obviously, conditioning’s there, strength’s there, my body’s completely changed.

“I didn’t have a strength and conditioning coach besides myself and I actually had my trainers put me through the ringer for every single practice. I mean 12 hour days, I mean seriously, man, it wasn’t easy. But I made it happen. I’m very lucky to be able to have a f*cking team, one of the best teams that’s out there in the whole entire world, and I’m ready for f*cking anything.”