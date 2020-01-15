Watch Live: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone UFC 246 Press Conference

Conor McGregor’s press conference ahead of UFC 246 takes place in the early hours of Thursday, Irish time.

On Saturday night, McGregor will return to the octagon to take on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the welterweight main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

The fight will be McGregor’s first in the promotion since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title clash in October 2018 at UFC 229.

For Cowboy, it will be his fifth fight in the calendar year as he looks to bounce back from two straight defeats to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in the lightweight division.

Before the pair square off in the octagon, however, they will take part in the official UFC 246 pre-fight press conference at Pearl Theater in Las Vegas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 a.m Irish time and you can watch the full event live below:

Ahead of the fight, McGregor has been reflecting on his time away from MMA.

In a wide-ranging interview with Ariel Helwani, the Irish fighter admitted that he may have gone too far in his trash-talking towards Khabib in 2018.

He also said that he still hasn’t given up his boxing ambitions and would like to claim a world title in the sport.

However, McGregor stated that his focus is entirely on MMA and his upcoming bout with Cerrone.

“Yeah, I’m feeling really good. I’m enjoying my training. I listened to myself, what I needed to do in my training setup and outside of the gym, and I executed them.

“I followed what I said to myself that I needed to do. And it’s given me energy. It’s given me focus. And I’m happy now. I’m enjoying my training. I feel I’m mature.

“I’ve come full circle. I’ve experienced everything in this business. And I have a solid team of masters, tacticians behind me that I discuss my feelings and my thoughts with them, and we brainstorm.”

