UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Reportedly Arrested In New Mexico

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones was reportedly arrested in Albuquerque New Mexico on Thursday according to MMAFighting.com.

The report outlines that Jones was arrested “for aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated) as well as negligent use of a firearm” and was picked up just after 1 a.m local time.

They also understand that he has been released from custody already.

According to the police report which MMAFighting outline, police responded to gunshots and found Jones in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He claimed he didn’t know anything about the gunshots fired.

The light-heavyweight champion also appeared to be intoxicated and later took a breathalyzer test and results returned at or above twice the legal limit.

They continue by explaining that “after Jones was arrested, a black handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat along with a bottle of liquor behind the passenger’s seat.”

Jones had previously been arrested for driving under the influence in 2012 and in 2015 he was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque.

The 32-year-old is widely regarded as one of, if not, the greatest fighter the UFC has ever seen and most recently defended his title belt in a unanimous decision victory over challenger Dominick Reyes in February.

