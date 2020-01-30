Nate Diaz Weighs In On Smith, Rogan & McGregor War Of Words

Nate Diaz has outlined that he has ESPN pundit Stephen A Smith’s back in his recent war of words with UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor.

Smith was criticised by both Rogan and McGregor for suggesting that Donald Cerrone ‘gave up‘ during the UFC 246 main event, in which he was providing analysis for.

Rogan took to his podcast to suggest that Smith’s comments were ‘bad for the sport’ and that Cerrone deserved more respect than he received in the aftermath of his defeat.

This led to Smith filming a video response on his Twitter account in which he outlined that he felt Rogan was wrong in his assessment.

“You have your right, just like I have my right to respond, as I’m doing right now,” said Smith.

“But any time you want to talk to me about this fight, or you want to talk to me about my credentials to discuss something in the world of sports, name the time and place, Joe Rogan, and I’ll show up. It’s not a problem. It’s not a problem at all.

McGregor then got involved outlining that he agreed he did not show enough in his win over Cerrone, but that Smith should ‘apologise’ for his comments surrounding the UFC veteran.

The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect!

Apologise. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

One man however who is on Smith’s side is McGregor’s former foe Nate Diaz, who interjected in the ongoing war of words between the three and outlined that the ESPN analyst is the one who is deserving of an apology.

“Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith an apology, he said what it was,” Diaz wrote. “The fight was over before it started. Get off each other’s nuts.

Get offfeachothers nuts — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 30, 2020

Diaz has a decorated history with McGregor having fought The Notorious One twice, winning in the first bout before losing the second via a decision.