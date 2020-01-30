Home MMA Nate Diaz Weighs In On Smith, Rogan & McGregor War Of Words

Oisin McQueirns January 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Nate Diaz stands in his corner prior to his welterweight bout for the BMF title against Jorge Masvidal during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Nate Diaz has outlined that he has ESPN pundit Stephen A Smith’s back in his recent war of words with UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor.

Smith was criticised by both Rogan and McGregor for suggesting that Donald Cerrone ‘gave up‘ during the UFC 246 main event, in which he was providing analysis for.

Rogan took to his podcast to suggest that Smith’s comments were ‘bad for the sport’ and that Cerrone deserved more respect than he received in the aftermath of his defeat.

This led to Smith filming a video response on his Twitter account in which he outlined that he felt Rogan was wrong in his assessment.

“You have your right, just like I have my right to respond, as I’m doing right now,” said Smith.

“But any time you want to talk to me about this fight, or you want to talk to me about my credentials to discuss something in the world of sports, name the time and place, Joe Rogan, and I’ll show up. It’s not a problem. It’s not a problem at all.

Nate Diaz

McGregor then got involved outlining that he agreed he did not show enough in his win over Cerrone, but that Smith should ‘apologise’ for his comments surrounding the UFC veteran.

One man however who is on Smith’s side is McGregor’s former foe Nate Diaz, who interjected in the ongoing war of words between the three and outlined that the ESPN analyst is the one who is deserving of an apology.

“Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith an apology, he said what it was,” Diaz wrote. “The fight was over before it started. Get off each other’s nuts.

Diaz has a decorated history with McGregor having fought The Notorious One twice, winning in the first bout before losing the second via a decision.

