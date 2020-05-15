Conor McGregor Thanks Mike Tyson After Glowing Boxing Praise

Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson has praised Conor McGregor’s 2017 foray into boxing when the UFC fighter was defeated in ten rounds by Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson himself has been talking up a potential return to the ring over the last few weeks and was speaking to UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou on his Hotboxin’ podcast.

During their discussion, talk turned to the subject of crossover bouts between boxing and MMA, with Ngannou one of the UFC’s most feared power strikers.

McGregor’s bout with Mayweather has largely been considered more of a spectacle than a contest despite the Irish fighter’s respectable showing and Tyson believes the former two-weight world champion deserves praise for going ten rounds with ‘the greatest fighter of the last 100 years.’

“Listen, (it was a spectacle) but this is where it’s not a spectacle – it’s a spectacle but this is where it’s not: he never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He didn’t have a boxing match (and) he went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing,” Tyson said, in quotes reported by MMAFighting.

“Think about that. . . He went 10 rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 100 years. Did he do something? Did he accomplish something?

“People ain’t looking . . . but look what he had to fight against and look what he did when he fought against it. Imagine a guy never had a boxing match and he’s fighting boxing with me. He goes 10 rounds and he’s fighting me and we’re fighting. Imagine if he did (go 10 rounds) and we’re fighting and I’m doing my thing. That’s a bad motherf*cker. First fight, 10 rounds with the champ, the best champ in the last 50 years or something like that. Pfft, that’s the winner of the fight! That’s the winner.

“This should’ve been a one round, two round fight. Floyd should’ve took it easy, (but) he had to sweat, he had to fight him. He had to fight somebody who was throwing back.”

McGregor got word of Tyson’s praise and was quick to thank the former world champion while outlining that he is still holding out for a rematch with Mayweather.

“Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike.”

