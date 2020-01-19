Conor McGregor Dismisses “Ridiculous” Jorge Masvidal At UFC 246

Conor McGregor was quick to dismiss Jorge Masvidal’s apparent attempts at getting his attention at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Masvidal has been spoken about as a potential opponent for McGregor in the future.

And ‘Gambred’ was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena as the Dubliner finished Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

The welterweight contender clearly had his eye on McGregor. He wore the same Versace robe that the former two-weight world champion sported in the lead up to his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

After his win, McGregor was quick to dismiss Masvidal’s efforts to catch his anything. The Dubliner said it was “ridiculous” when speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“Talk about blowing it. If you ask me, that was ridiculous. I don’t know what was going on there. The old ladies in Ireland wear the housecoats watching soap operas.

“So, I’m like what’s this guy sitting there? I don’t know, whatever, all the best. I know what it is [wearing the same robe]. Why? I don’t know either. I’m just whatever. I don’t know.”

McGregor may not have been impressed by Masvidal’s actions on Saturday night, but he outlined he would still fight him should the opportunity arise.

“Of course [I would fight him], let’s see what happens,” McGregor said.

“I’d like to scoop up — that’s not a great belt, is it? But I’ll still take it. Add it to the list.

“It wasn’t a good night for Jorge if you ask me,” McGregor said.

“All the best to him. God loves a trier.”

Masvidal is certainly one of the most intriguing potential opponents for McGregor with the Miami native having one of the most impressive 2019 on the entire UFC roster.

He defeated Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in spectacular fashion and has quickly become one of the company’s biggest stars.