Dana White Breaks Down What’s Next For Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White outlined that Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov is the “fight that makes sense” following The Notorious One’s win over Donald Cerrone.

McGregor looked impressive in his octagon return needing just 40 seconds to finish the veteran Cowboy after a head kick and a serious of strikes.

After the fight the Dubliner didn’t call out anyone in particular for his next bout but speaking at the post-show press conference, White explained that he feels the rematch with Khabib is the way to go.

“Khabib vs Conor is the biggest fight in the sport’s history. I think it might rival Conor vs Floyd,”

“When you look at what makes sense, we’re at a place right now where Conor going into the Khabib fight had lots of personal stuff, some stuff self-inflicted, he had injuries. He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows he wasn’t 100 per cent right.

“When you look at this for Khabib, he’s 28-0 – he’s undefeated. After tonight and with how Khabib won the first time and how famous Khabib has become since that first fight, we’re looking at Hagler vs Hearns, Ali vs Foreman, Ali vs Frasier.

“This is a massive fight with global appeal. It’s the fight that you make and the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155lb title. If Conor and (Jorge) Masvidal fight, neither one of them have a title.

“Khabib is the fight to make. It’s huge for Khabib’s legacy too: if he beats Conor McGregor, if he beats Tony Ferguson and then Conor McGregor again, when he retires and he’s 30-something-and-zero, and he’s beaten all the best.”

White also outlined that the promotion are already looking at potential options for the rematch, with the likes of New York and Dallas in contention.

“You’re either going to do it in the UK, New York, Dallas Texas Stadium, the stadium here (Las Vegas), T-Mobile.”

“Realistically, Vegas is always the place that makes the most sense when you have a massive fight. Unfortunately, Khabib is not a big Vegas fan after what happened to him the last time.”

Dana White is all about a Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch after #UFC246: “It’s the biggest fight in the sport’s history.” pic.twitter.com/vuxycdWtIz — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 19, 2020