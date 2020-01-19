Conor McGregor Details Key Piece Of Fight Advice From John Kavanagh

Conor McGregor came back with a bang when he defeated Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor hadn’t fought for the promotion since October 2018 but needed just 40 seconds to finish the veteran ‘Cowboy’ after a picture-perfect head kick followed by a series of strikes.

It was an impressive return to the octagon for the Dubliner.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani after the bout he detailed a key piece of advice given to him by his coach John Kavanagh as he was looking for the finish.

“It could have been stopped earlier,” he said

“But I had to concentrate myself. And John [Kavanagh] told me to settle and pick my shots.

“I did that. And that is when I got him. So I will celebrate tonight and spend some time with my family and then get back to training.”

McGregor and Cerrone had been cordial with one another throughout the lead up to the fight in what was a much different picture to his last bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When they stepped foot in the cage, the Notorious One had the edge from the start and surprised Cerrone with unorthodox shoulder strikes in the clinch.

Speaking to Joe Rogan in the octagon post-fight, Cerrone admitted that McGregor’s offence surprised him early and that the shoulder strikes were the beginning of the end.

“Oh man, he got me with his shoulder straight away, distorted the s**t out of me and then head kicked me,” Cerrone said.

I’ve never seen anything like it; he caught me way off guard. He busted my nose, it started bleeding, and then head kicked me.

“I was like ‘oh man, this happened that fast?’ I got my ass whipped early.”

McGregor’s attention will now turn to his next fight which could potentially be a rematch with Khabib or a fan-favourite bout with Jorge Masvidal.