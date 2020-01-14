“If Conor Was To Fight The Guy That Beat Alvarez, This Conor Would Win”

John Kavanagh believes that we will see the Conor McGregor of old when he steps back into the octagon to face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night.

McGregor has not fought for the promotion since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 when he failed to reclaim the lightweight title, but returns to the octagon to headline UFC 246.

In Cerrone, McGregor faces a tricky test with the UFC veteran well used to the bright lights having won more fights than any other competitor in the promotion’s history.

Many are expecting McGregor to come out victorious but he must improve upon his performance from 2018 if he is to defeat Cowboy.

His coach, John Kavanagh admitted, when speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, that it was difficult to see McGregor’s downfall over the past 18 months but feels that he is back to looking his best in training.

“It was heartbreaking, there are no other words for it. It was heartbreaking.

“You fear the worst for people you care about the most and you fear you’re going to become that stereotype. That age old story of someone getting it all and then losing it all. Everybody around, we were all worried.

“That’s last decades news. The last few months have been incredible. You can say words and people that like us will believe us and people that don’t like us will say it is just words.

“I can see where they are coming from because the proof will be on Saturday night.

“That’s when they’ll see ‘vintage Conor’ but I actually think it is new and improved Conor.

Kavanagh also outlined that he believes the McGregor he has seen during this fight camp is actually better than the one that impressed so many in dismantling UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in 2016 – his last win in the promotion.

“If Conor was to fight the guy that beat Eddie Alvarez, this Conor would win.”