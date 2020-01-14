McGregor Believes Cerrone Fight Will Lead To Biggest Payday Of UFC Career

Conor McGregor has outlined that he will make an estimated $80 million when he makes his UFC return to fight Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in Las Vegas this Saturday night.

McGregor has not fought for the promotion since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 when he failed to reclaim the lightweight title, but returns to the octagon to headline UFC 246.

In Cerrone, McGregor faces a tricky test with the UFC veteran well used to the bright lights having won more fights than any other competitor in the promotion’s history.

In the build-up to the highly anticipated bout, McGregor sat down with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in a wide-ranging interview and touched on how much money he expects to make upon his return, having recently signed a new deal with the UFC.

“Yeah, I’m happy with it (the new deal). We’ve got a good deal. Very happy. Very excited to see how it unfolds, right? Like I said, this is a new setup with it, but I’m confident it’s gonna be a good and nice paycheck.

“I’d say about, it could be, I’m estimating a good $80 million. They think I’m toast, Ariel, but I’m still the bread.”

McGregor also outlined that he made around $50 million for the bout against Khabib meaning his estimated earnings for this fight would far surpass his previous high.

The Notorious One spoke on a number of different topics throughout the interview and with less than a week to the fight outlined that he is very happy with how his training has gone so far.

“Yeah, I’m feeling really good. I’m enjoying my training. I listened to myself, what I needed to do in my training setup and outside of the gym, and I executed them.

“I followed what I said to myself that I needed to do. And it’s given me energy. It’s given me focus. And I’m happy now. I’m enjoying my training. … I feel I’m mature.

“I’ve come full circle. I’ve experienced everything in this business. And I have a solid team of masters, tacticians behind me that I discuss my feelings and my thoughts with them, and we brainstorm.”

