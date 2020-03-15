Lee Falls To Impressive Oliveira In Behind-Closed-Doors UFC Brasilia

Charles Oliveira continued his impressive tear through the lightweight division on Saturday night as he defeated Kevin Lee in the main even of UFC Brasilia.

Despite the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus shutting down the majority of sports across the globe, the UFC have been keen to push on with their events scheduled for the next few months.

Saturday’s card took place behind closed doors, with Lee and Oliveira the main event and despite ‘The Motown Phenom’ missing weight on Friday, the lightweight bout still took place as scheduled.

Lee was coming off one of the most impressive knockouts of the year after he stopped Gregor Gillespie via headkick at UFC 244 but his Brazilian opponent had won his last six all via KO or submission.

The American fighter struggled to keep up with the pace set by Oliveira throughout the first two rounds, and with the most submission wins in UFC history on his resume he looked for the finish throughout.

Lee pressed forward in the third, however that allowed Oliveira to find the opening he needed as he sharply locked in the guillotine choke before falling to the ground to secure the submission, with Lee tapping soon after.

“Tony Ferguson and Khabib, I’ll be sitting there first row,” Oliveira said following his win. “There’s no way to deny it, I’m one of the best in the world. I’m ready. The belt’s going to be mine.”

For Kevin Lee it’s his third loss in his last four fights in what’s been a disappointing last couple of years for the former lightweight contender.

Speaking after the fight, he outlined that it could be a few years before he returns to the octagon.

“I think lightweight’s still my home. I’ve just got to fine tune some things. But I’m going to take a long time,” Lee explained. “I kind of rushed into this fight. It will probably be a good minute before y’all see me again.

“I think I’ve got to evaluate some things. I feel like my camp was great. My coaches told me all the right things to do. I abandoned it. It’s all on me on this one. It’s going to be maybe a few years or so.”