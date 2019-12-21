Korean Zombie Impresses As He Finishes Frankie Edgar In One Round

‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung took little time to defeat veteran Frankie Edgar in their featherweight main event at UFC Busan on Saturday.

Jung had originally been scheduled to fight Brian Ortega but the former featherweight title contender tore his ACL in the build-up to the bout meaning a replacement was required.

The experienced Edgar stepped in, but Jung had far too much for the former lightweight champion as he finished him in the opening round.

THE KOREAN ZOMBIE DOES IT AGAIN! 🇰🇷💀 He stops Frankie Edgar in the first round! Scenes at #UFCBusan! Relentless 👊 pic.twitter.com/xLp8bLz2Fd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 21, 2019

From the off, it was dominant from Jung who had the distinct height and reach advantage over his opponent and he dropped him early with a combo before beginning the ground and pound.

Edgar survived but the onslaught continued as Jung dropped him once again with the referee stopping the fight shortly after with 3:18 left in the first round.

After the bout, Jung called for a fight with the recently crowned new featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski after his second impressive win in a row.

“I want Volkanovski.

“I was ready to fight all five rounds for 25 minutes, but my coaches and team said that’s not gonna happen,” Jung said, in quotes reported by MMAFighting.com, “Last time I was told that my fight was just luck, but not this time.”