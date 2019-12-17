Kamaru Usman Issues Warning To Conor McGregor Over Potential Bout

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has issued a warning to Conor McGregor, claiming The Notorious One much have a death wish if he wants to face him for the 170lb belt.

McGregor appeared to tweet his intentions of capturing a belt in a third separate weight class over the weekend to add to his title victories at featherweight and lightweight in the past.

He will make his return to the octagon at welterweight when he takes on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, but current 170lb king Usman, isn’t entertaining the idea of McGregor facing him for the title in the future.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman, who defeated Colby Covington in the UFC 245 main event over the weekend, outlined that he would “hurt” McGregor if the pair ever met in the octagon.

“He must want to die. You saw what Khabib did to him, it wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor.

“Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and the way he transcended it but no, this ain’t what you want. Sit down, little man. Sit down. “Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that guy.” Usman looked impressive as he successfully defended his title against Covington, winning by TKO towards the end of the fifth round and The Nigerian Nightmare’s size and strength would likely cause McGregor some serious issues. The Notorious One will be hoping he can get himself back in the win column in January when he returns to face Cowboy in what will be his first fight in the UFC since he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018.

