Kamaru Usman Issues Warning To Conor McGregor Over Potential Bout

Oisin McQueirns December 17, 2019

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has issued a warning to Conor McGregor, claiming The Notorious One much have a death wish if he wants to face him for the 170lb belt.

McGregor appeared to tweet his intentions of capturing a belt in a third separate weight class over the weekend to add to his title victories at featherweight and lightweight in the past.

He will make his return to the octagon at welterweight when he takes on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, but current 170lb king Usman, isn’t entertaining the idea of McGregor facing him for the title in the future.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman, who defeated Colby Covington in the UFC 245 main event over the weekend, outlined that he would “hurt” McGregor if the pair ever met in the octagon.

“He must want to die. You saw what Khabib did to him, it wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor.

