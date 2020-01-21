John Kavanagh has outlined that he feels Conor McGregor should fight Justin Gaethje at welterweight in his next bout following his successful return to the octagon at UFC 246.

McGregor comfortably defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by TKO/KO in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas on Saturday to secure his first win for the promotion since November of 2016.

Following the win, questions understandably turned to what’s next for McGregor, with names like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal being tossed around.

Kavanagh feels as though McGregor will definitely fight again before the summer with March or April being targeted whether he steps in as a replacement for Khabib or Tony Ferguson or not.

“I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t going to compete before the summer, Kavanagh told Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

“There was talk of March or April so he’ll definitely compete before the summer. What I think would make sense is that we get ready, we prepare for the April fight (Khabib/Tony).

“If one of those guys is unfortunate enough to not be able to make the walk, that we are ready to go. If the guys make it, we schedule one (another fight) within a few weeks of that April fight.

“Then you are kind of on the same timeline for those guys for a fight with either one a couple of months after that.”

Kavanagh however outlined a rather surprising proposition for McGregor’s next opponent; lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, in a welterweight contest.

Gaethje has never fought at that weight class in his career but Kavanagh feels it would be another good stepping stone towards a title shot.

“Justin Gaethje at 170, that would be my personal preference. He is another lightweight, neither of them have to cut weight. The vision is getting that 155 pound title back so it’s a step closer to that. If you are just asking for my humble opinion and my desire, that would be it.”

