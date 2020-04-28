Jose Aldo Gives Honest Assessment Of 13-Second Loss To Conor McGregor

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has opened up on his 13-second loss to Conor McGregor in 2015, explaining that he never expected to lose in the fashion he did.

Aldo and McGregor’s rivalry in the featherweight division is one of the UFC’s most iconic with months of trash talk between the pair making their eventual clash at UFC 194 must-see.

When push came to shove, it was McGregor who was the victor, knocking the champion out in 13 seconds to claim featherweight gold and handing Aldo his first defeat in ten years.

Since that defeat Aldo has gone 3-4 at both featherweight and bantamweight. Speaking on Cris Cyborg’s YouTube channel the Brazilian opened up on the now-iconic defeat.

“We never expect to lose — and lose like that,” Aldo said (via MMA Fighting).

“It’s a sport and it’s 50-50, of course, it could happen one day. As long as we’re fighting, losing is a possibility, but I was so confident in my head going into this fight. ‘No, I’m super well-prepared, I can’t see how this guy wins.’

“For everything that was said and everything that was going on, my team and I were positive that we would get there and defeat him. And that’s not what happened.”

Aldo also explained that the loss to McGregor pushed him to train harder than ever for his next bout which was against Frankie Edgar and ended in victory for the Brazilian.

“Right after that, I said, ‘no, I’m the champion, that was only one fact that will never happen again in my life. That’s why I have to train twice as hard, see the mistakes I made and never make them again’.”

Aldo had been scheduled to face Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title at UFC 250. However, he has been replaced by Dominick Cruz as a result of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.