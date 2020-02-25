Jose Aldo Set To Challenge For Bantamweight Title At UFC 250

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is set to challenge Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title at UFC 250 according to ESPN.

Brett Okamoto is reporting that the bout will headline Sao Paulo’s event despite Aldo coming off a loss in his 135lb debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 in December.

Aldo, who reigned atop the featherweight division for five years before his defeat to Conor McGregor, has lost four of his last six fights including two decision losses in a row.

The reigning champion Cejudo has not fought since defeating Moraes last June to clinch the bantamweight title to add to his previously won flyweight crown.

Cejudo opted to relinquish the 125lb title in December to focus on the bantamweight division with the potential bout against Aldo set to be the first defence of his championship.

The potential fight has been met with criticism from some in the MMA world, most notably fellow bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling who has won his last for at that weight class and is currently ranked second in the division.

Speaking to the media back in December however, UFC president Dana White outlined that he believed Aldo was the rightful victor in his fight with Moraes and that he would be on board with giving the veteran a shot at Cejudo.

“I had Aldo winning that fight,” White told media members in a post-fight scrum.

“Henry Cejudo texted me tonight and said, “That’s bullsh-t, he didn’t lose that fight, he won that fight. And I want to treat him like he did.’ He wants to fight Jose Aldo.

“I don’t hate it,” he added.

Aldo’s addition the Sao Paulo card would be another Brazilian set to feature at UFC 250 with notable fighters like Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Mauricio Rua, and Fabricio Werdum all already scheduled to compete.