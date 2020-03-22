Jorge Masvidal Open To Khabib Showdown If The Money Is Right

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has outlined that he would be open to a showdown with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at 155 if the price is right.

Masvidal was previously a part of the lightweight division in the UFC but moved up to welterweight where he has found recent success, beating both Darren Till and Ben Askren as well as winning the BMF title against Nate Diaz.

The 35-year-old looks set to meet welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title at some stage in the future but was quizzed on whether he would consider dropping down to 155.

“The moolah’s gonna talk, man,” Masvidal said on his Youtube channel.

“155 is such a battle with my weight. Once I’m at around 172 to 173 pounds, I’m at around five percent body fat already, six percent body fat. So I just don’t have a lot of room to play with and still get to 155. It’s a lot of water, it’s always been a lot of water. That doesn’t leave me the night of the fight in the best shape that I could possibly be, like how I compete at 170 and have that explosion, I can explode a little bit more and for longer. At ‘55 it would be a little different.”

Although Masvidal admitted the weight-cut would be a challenge, he outlined that he would “love to do it” as he feels he never got a fair shot at the lightweight division.

“But that’s not to say I couldn’t win one and that I couldn’t make the weight,” Masvidal said. “I would just have to be rewarded so motherf*cking handsomely for me to drop down to ‘55 and compete with anybody.

“I would love to do it because I felt I never got my fair due shot at 155. I beat a lot of top class competitors before I came to the UFC at 155. They never gave me a shot to fight a top-10 guy. It wasn’t until I started fighting at 170 they gave me top-5 and top-10 guys. I never got I felt my fair due shot at ‘55. I beat a lot of good guys when I was down there, in the UFC as well.