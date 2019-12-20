“The First Guy To Get His A** Kicked & His Teeth Punched In Is Conor”

Jorge Masvidal has outlined that he has his sights set on a bout with Conor McGregor, before a potential title fight with Kamaru Usman at 170lbs.

Masvidal recently defeated Nate Diaz in the headline bout of UFC 244 in New York last month clinching the BMF title in a dominant performance.

With three hugely impressive wins in a row against Darren Till, Ben Askren and the aforementioned Diaz, talk has understandably turned to what is next for Masvidal.

His victories have made him a contender in the welterweight division and despite champion Kamaru Usman’s victory over Colby Covington on Saturday night, Masvidal feels he would embarrass “The Nigerian Nightmare” should the pair square off.

“A lot of people say that I’m an overnight success story and this and that, said Masvidal, in quotes reported by MMA News, (originally from Hans Molenkamp via Instagram.)

“I say f*ck you. I say I’ve been here 16 years. You can do the math on how many nights of staying up, no sleep at the gym to finally get here. And now they’re saying that this one dude, this old dude from Africa is the best guy at my weight.

“I beg to differ man. I think I’d embarrass him to the point that people, they’d think that I went full heel on him from just the embarrassment I’d give him on TV because our skillsets are nowhere near the same.

“And if you’re hearing this right now and you’re thinking Kamaru has a chance, you’re the f*cking casual because my lineage runs 16 years back of being in this f*cking game.”

Before that though, Masvidal has his sights set on a bout with McGregor should The Notorious One defeat Donald Cerrone in January, a fight that he feels he would easily win.

“The first guy to get his ass f*cking kicked and his teeth f*cking punched in is Conor. That’s the first guy that gonna get the floor wiped with. And then after that we’ll sit back and decide who’s next, you know?”

