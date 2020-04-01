Jon Jones Breaks Silence Following Arrest And DWI Plea

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has released a statement expressing disappointment in his action following his arrest in Albuquerque last week.

Jones was arrested after police responded to a single gunshot in downtown Albuquerque and encountered Jones who then tested above the legal blood alcohol limit and was found to have a handgun in his car.

The 32-year-old was charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of open container and driving without proof of insurance.

The light-heavyweight champion reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday which includes four days of house arrest and one year of probation.

He released a statement via rep Denise White following the agreement outlining his disappointment in his actions.

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times,” Jones stated.

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.

“I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thanks you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”