Israel Adesanya Gives Damning Verdict On “Washed Up” Jon Jones

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes that Jon Jones’ best years are behind him after his narrow victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston last weekend.

Jones successfully defended his light-heavyweight crown in what was arguably the toughest bout of his career to date as he got the better of Reyes via a unanimous decision.

Many felt that the fight in Houston could have gone either way, however, it was Jones who came out the victor for the record-breaking 14th title defence of his UFC career.

One man who was far from impressed by what he saw from Jones, was middleweight champions Israel Adesanya, who has frequently traded verbal jabs with ‘Bones’ in the past.

Adesanya is currently preparing for his own title defence, against Yoel Romero in March, but the ‘Last Stylebender’ believes Jones’ display was an indication that he is ‘washed up.’

“I’ve seen him. I’ve seen what I needed to see,” he told Sportingnews.com.

“In the fifth round, he tried to turn it on, but he couldn’t,” Adesanya added. “Compare his fifth round to my fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum; there’s a difference.

“He’s washed up. He’s done,” Adesanya continued. “His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He wasn’t doing s—. He was winning the rounds, but it wasn’t really doing s—. He was trying, but there’s levels to this.”

Adesanya also reiterated his plan for the future which consists of taking care of the middleweight contenders, including his upcoming opponent, Romero, before turning his attention to a super fight with Jones.

“I’ve seen what I needed to see; I’m the guy,” he said.

“First, I have to take care of Romero. I have to take care of Paulo Costa and possibly Jared Cannonier, but 2021 — I don’t care if [Jones is] still the champ or not — Raiders Stadium [in Las Vegas] in 2021, I’m going to go up there to 205 and do what I do.”