Donald Cerrone Forced To Deny Injury Claims Ahead Of UFC 246

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has played down any injury speculation ahead of his UFC 246 main event fight with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The veteran is set to welcome McGregor back to the octagon in a highly-anticipated welterweight clash but ahead of the bout some eagle-eyed fans spotted Cerrone looking slightly worse for wear.

In the second of the UFC’s embedded videos, where they document fighters on the card as they prepare for an event, Cerrone looked to be walking with a noticeable limp leading fans to question whether he had suffered an injury in camp.

Either Cerrone or McGregor pulling out of the fight at this stage would be disastrous for the event, but speaking to the media, Cowboy addressed the limp and reassured fans that everything was fine.

“I knew that was going to come up. People are good. Put a little limp, what if I was walking with a drawl? Or maybe I stepped on a Lego? I got a kid now. No, I’m good. No, I’m fine. I just kicked a pad funny, it was just a funny nothing, you know.”

Cerrone’s comments are good news for fight fans ahead of the bout, while McGregor also outlined, when speaking to Ariel Helwani earlier this week, that he is feeling better than ever in his preparation.

“Yeah, I’m feeling really good. I’m enjoying my training. I listened to myself, what I needed to do in my training setup and outside of the gym, and I executed them.

“I followed what I said to myself that I needed to do. And it’s given me energy. It’s given me focus. And I’m happy now. I’m enjoying my training. … I feel I’m mature.

“I’ve come full circle. I’ve experienced everything in this business. And I have a solid team of masters, tacticians behind me that I discuss my feelings and my thoughts with them, and we brainstorm.”

