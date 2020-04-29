Donald Cerrone Admits “He Didn’t Want To Be There” During Conor McGregor Loss

Donald Cerrone has admitted that he felt as though he “didn’t want to be there’ during his UFC 246 defeat to Conor McGregor in January.

Cerrone welcomed McGregor back to the octagon in a welterweight bout but the veteran was defeated by his Irish opponent in just 40 seconds.

McGregor looked impressive, with ‘Cowboy’ failing to mount any offence whatsoever in the fight.

Cerrone returns to the octagon May 9th to face Anthony Pettis but speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto he outlined that he wasn’t feeling good before and during the fight.

“No, I didn’t (feel good). Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up,” Cerrone said. “I couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up. Didn’t want to be there.

“Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, and I didn’t want to be there. It was crazy, man.

“I don’t know why, I don’t know how, I don’t know how to change that. It sucks, man. Sometimes I show up and I’m fired up, ready to go. Sometimes I get there and [I’m like], ‘I don’t even want to be here.’ So, I don’t know. No idea. I wish I had the answer.”

Cowboy continued explaining that he couldn’t get his bearings at anytime during the bout.

“I went in there with my thumb in my ass. Made it 40 seconds. It was a f—ed up deal. It sucked bad. I haven’t really talked to anybody about that fight or anything going in.

“When he came at me and ran with that big shot and I shot it, I hit his hip bone. Then I grabbed a hold of him to get my bearings back, and he did the jumping shoulder slam, which just compounded the f—ing fog in my brain. Then I let go, and he head kicked me. There was no time to regroup.

“From the first second of the fight to when he ended it I couldn’t even get my bearings back. A lot of people have come to me and said I threw the fight. You’ve got the wrong guy to think I’d sell my soul. There’s not enough money in the world I’d throw a fight. Are you kidding me?”