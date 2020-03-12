Darren Till vs Robert Whittaker Reportedly Set For UFC Dublin Main Event

UFC are reportedly targeting a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till for the main event of Dublin’s Fight Night event in August.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first reported the news on Wednesday with the pair set to main event the card at the 3Arena on August 15th.

Whittaker and Till had previously agreed to a fight at the UFC London card on social media and it appears as though they will finally get to clash in what’ll be a highly anticipated bout in the middleweight division.

Till was successful with his middleweight debut when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision in the co-main event of UFC 244.

The bout was a stiff test for the former welterweight contender, with Till facing another of the 185lb division’s heavy-hitters in the former champion Whittaker.

The Australian lost his title in his last fight against Israel Adesanya but Whittaker had been on a tear in the middleweight division winning eight on the spin including two against Yoel Romero.

No other fights have been announced for the Dublin card but it is expected that some Irish fighters will feature.

After his victory over Gastelum in November, his first after two losses in a row, Till was emotional and opened up about the fear he was feeling in the lead-up to the fight.

“It was hard, it was really hard,” he told BT Sport at the time.

“To tell you the utmost truth I didn’t even want to go out there tonight. I was thinking of ways to fake an injury.

“I’m getting a bit worked up saying it, sorry. It was hard, going out there tonight I was so terrified, I was scared. Not scared of fighting, I like getting hit, I enjoy it. I was just scared, I don’t know.”

Till will be hoping he can continue his charge in the division with another statement win over Robert Whittaker.

