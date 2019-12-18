UFC Indicates They Would Be Open To Till Vs Hermansson As London Headliner

Darren Till looks set to be the UFC London headliner come March and he may have found his opponent in Swedish middleweight contender Jack Hermansson.

Till is arguably one of British MMA’s most recognisable figures and is expected to feature as the headline bout at the O2 Arena in what would be his second fight in the middleweight division.

The 26-year-old defeated Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision in his 185lb debut in the UFC last month and had been flirting with the idea of facing former champion Robert Whittaker next.

According to Hermansson however he has got some indication from the UFC that he could be Till’s opponent, a matchup which the Swedish middleweight outlined he would love.

“I think it’s the best opponent I could face at the moment,” Hermansson told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“I think that’s a fight that would make a lot of fans excited and I think it belongs on the London card. Darren is new in the division he had a great fight against Kelvin Gastelum and I think I would be a good next test for him. I would love that fight.”

“I’m not sure where they are in the process right now, but I know Till and Whittaker have been flirting with each other, but I also got some indications that [UFC] like this fight between me and Till, so I’m positive that we will make this happen. I’m going to work for it.

“There have been some rumours about [Jared] Cannonier and [Robert] Whittaker. If that fight happens I think it’s pretty logical that me and Till would fight. As you said, that fight would determine the best middleweight fighter in Europe, and I think that’s an exciting thought.”

A bout between the two would no doubt be exciting as Hermansson looks to work his way back into title contention after his loss to Jared Cannonier in September, while Till looks to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the 185lb division.