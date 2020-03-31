Daniel Cormier Refuses To ‘Celebrate’ Struggles Of Rival Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones’ rivalry over the years has been one of the most iconic in UFC history, however, DC isn’t celebrating his long-term adversary’s recent struggles.

Last week, Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico for aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated) as well as negligent use of a firearm.

The light-heavyweight champion’s last misdemeanour is the latest in a long list that has blighted his career outside of the octagon despite Jones widely being considered one of the greatest of all time inside the octagon.

Speaking to ESPN on Monday, the former two-weight world champion outlined that he found no joy in seeing Jones in trouble again and that he would not be celebrating his rival’s struggles.

“Seeing him get into trouble again, a lot of people in my circle text me almost celebratory, but that’s not me,” Cormier said.

“I didn’t celebrate the kid getting into trouble again. I don’t think you should celebrate or dance on someone’s grave in their darkest moments. Because you don’t do that to people.”

“Are you a human being, or does this competition take over everything? I didn’t find any joy seeing that man in that situation again because it’s just bad.

“It’s not just him. He’s got daughters. He’s got a fiancée. He’s got so many things at home that are affected by this and affected by his actions and his behaviour.”

Jones and Cormier have met in the octagon twice, with Jones winning on both occasions, with their rivalry becoming one of the most iconic in the promotion’s history.

Trouble, though, has followed Jones wherever he has gone over the years, with the light-heavyweight champion picking up his first DUI in 2012 after crashing his Bentley into a pole before being involved in a hit-and-run in 2015.

“It won’t change,” Cormier said, of Jones’ behaviour.

“It won’t change until something or the people around him change. I think about my rivalry with Jones, and I’m not some black power guy, but as much as I dislike him in terms of personally – I hate him in a lot of ways and I think a lot of it is the wasted talent and potential to be such a massive star.

“But I hate seeing a young, black athlete in that situation even more than my disdain for him. I don’t like seeing that, cause it’s almost what people expect, and I don’t want that to be the way it is for these young athletes.”