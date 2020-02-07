Dana White Claims Usman & Masvidal Were Never Options For McGregor

UFC President Dana White has outlined that welterweight duo Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal were never options for Conor McGregor’s next fight.

McGregor impressed in his comeback bout defeating Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds last month and attention has now turned to who he will fight next.

Usman and Masvidal were both in attendance at UFC 246 to watch McGregor and the pair have traded verbal jabs with The Notorious One about a potential fight at welterweight.

Although a clash with either fighter would be massive for McGregor it is looking far more likely that he will either face Justin Gaethje, or the winner of the lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson in April.

Speaking to MMAJunkie, White confirmed that there was never any talk of a fight with Usman or Masvidal and that McGregor still believes he will step in for either Ferguson or Khabib should they get injured.

“There was never any talk about Usman or Masvidal. That was Conor. That’s madness. That’s crazy,”

“Conor’s thing right now is Conor thinks Tony vs. Khabib is going to happen and he wants to slide into that spot. So we’ll see how that plays out,” White said. “He is ready, willing and able to slide into that spot if it becomes available.”

Usman and Masvidal will likely face off against one another for the welterweight title, with international fight week in July reportedly being earmarked as a potential time for the bout.

The pair got into an altercation on Super Bowl Radio Row in Miami last week with a clip of them going at it appearing across social media.

“Nothing was going to happen there,” Masvidal said, in quotes reported by MMAJunkie.

“I’m not going to touch somebody that’s already incapacitated and (expletive). He’s a punk and I just wanted to tell him to his face, ‘I’m going to (expletive) you up.’ I don’t know what he got so upset about.

“I just wanted to tell him the truth that I’m going to (expletive) you up when we finally fight. He always says he wants people to keep that same energy and say it to his face, that’s exactly what I did.”