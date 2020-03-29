Dana White Gives Update On Potential Location For UFC 249

UFC President Dana White has outlined that he has “four or five” locations in mind as he continues to search for a new venue for UFC 249 on April 18th.

The event was originally set for the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn New York but the recent coronavirus outbreak has meant that the card will now be behind closed doors and in a new venue.

UFC were forced to cancel three events set for the end of March and beginning of April following the crisis which has decimated the majority of the sporting calendar.

White, however, has been adamant that he will not be cancelling UFC 249, which is set to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The pair have previously been set to clash four times but a mixture of injuries and weight cut issues meant that each bout had to be cancelled.

“I’m gonna try and pull off Tony vs. Khabib on April 18 and try to get some normalcy back in this country, White said, on the Hotboxin’ podcast with Mike Tyson.

“Every day that I work on this thing, I get another curve ball thrown at me. Every time we plan something, it falls apart — I have to re-do it, re-do it.

“I have four or five locations right now and we’re getting this deal done.

“And then we’re going to figure out who we can get in, who we can’t, what we can do and we’re going to build a card around it.”

“Everybody’s running and hiding,” White said. “I’m one of those guys that would rather get out there and find solutions.

“How do we figure this out? How do we beat this thing?

“Listen, if you’re somebody that’s a high risk, you should probably stay away and stay quarantined for a while.

“What happens when flu season comes again next year? What happens then?

“I think that the media has made this thing scary,” White continued. “People are buying all of the toilet paper there is.

“If you just look at a lot of things that are going on, it’s wacky and totally driven by fear. It’s very weird.”