Dana White Addresses Concerns Over Upcoming UFC Live Events

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the company will be moving forward with their scheduled live events over the next few weeks, but they will be forced to “adapt to the unprecedented circumstances.”

COVID-19 has caused the sporting world to enter into disarray with cancellations of games, leagues and events across the globe as a result of the outbreak.

The UFC have a number of live events scheduled for the next month or so. However they will, at this point in time, not be cancelled completely.

UFC Brasilia, which is set for Saturday night, will take place without fans. While their event in Columbus, Ohio, scheduled for March 28th, will now take place in Las Vegas instead.

They have also opted to go ahead with their London event on March 21st despite other sports, including the English Premier League, postponing all of their games until April 4th.

White released the following statement;

“We’ve been closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus and its potential impact on the health and safety of UFC athletes, staff, and fans around the world.

“We’re moving forward with all our UFC live events but we’re gonna adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.

Some of the events will be moved from the original host city to the UFC Apex here in Las Vegas and unfortunately, fans may not be allowed to attend the events.

“The events are still gonna be broadcast live on ESPN the network and on ESPN+ here in the United States. And on media partners worldwide including Combate in Brazil and UFC Fight Pass. So, you can watch the fights wherever you are on your TV, laptop, cell phone, anywhere you know the drill. And fans who had tickets to the event can get a full refund at the point of purchase.

“This is a very tough situation that is constantly evolving. So, we will keep you updated as best we can. We greatly appreciate your understanding and your continued support. Thank you guys very much.”