Dana White Claims He Is Securing Private Island For “Fights Every Week”

UFC President Dana White has outlined that he is securing a private island for upcoming fights while confirming that he has a location for 249 ‘locked down.’

April 18th’s event, which will now be headlined by Tony Ferguson against Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title bout, had been set for the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

However, that plan was shelved due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Despite having to cancel three other events, White has been adamant that UFC 249 would be going ahead and speaking to TMZ on Monday he outlined his bizarre plan, which includes a venue for the upcoming card as well as a private island for future bouts going forward.

“I locked this venue (that will host UFC 249) for two months.

“I have this venue for two months, and we’re setting up shop here. We’re going to be pumping out fights every week. I’m also a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island that I’ve secured. We’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m going to start doing the international fights, too, with the international fighters.

“I’m not going to be able to get the international fighters, all of them into the U.S., so I have a private island. I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and start doing international fights from there. So as of April 18, the UFC is back up and running. … We have all our own planes and everything we’re going to fly into the island with the fighters.”

The global coronavirus pandemic has shut down the majority of sports across the globe and will likely continue to decimate the sporting calendar over the coming months.

White though promised that wherever UFC 249 is located, it will be safe for all involved.

“Everyone is going to be tested and tested and tested,” White said. “We’re going to make sure healthy athletes, healthy athletic commission people, healthy judges, referees, my production people, and everyone there is going to be healthy.

We’re going to make sure everybody is going to be safe before, during and after the fights.”