Dana White Slams UFC Critics & Media Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dana White has slammed critics of the UFC after the promotion tried to move forward with fights and events amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has almost universally suspended the sporting calendar and despite having to cancel three shows, the UFC and White have continually attempted to keep every event on, even if they are in different locations or behind closed doors.

White has understandably come under criticism for wanting his fighters to continue regardless of the dangers posed by potentially spreading the virus.

The UFC President however hasn’t been too pleased with that narrative and during an Instagram live chat with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, he took a shot at his detractors.

“Go online and look at some of these people — and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact — the weakest, wimpiest people on Earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on Earth.

“What do you expect them to say? What do you think they’re going to say?

“I have over 350 employee who work for me. Multi-billion dollar companies are laying off all their employees right now. We haven’t laid off one person at the UFC. Every fighter that fights for me, will fight three times this year. Our schedule will go on. Everybody’s going to get paid. We will figure this out and we will be the first sport back on and f*ck that shit. Everything will go on.”

White continued by arguing that he is keeping his fighters employed and that the medical care they receive from the organisation is some of the finest in the world.

“Listen the media can talk as much sh*t as they want. They don’t feed families,” White said. “They don’t take care of f*cking people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support.

“We’re doing the right thing as far as medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f*cking do. That’s nothing new. We were doing that sh*t way before the coronavirus. We were taking care of people and making sure that everybody is healthy. Every fight that’s with me on the road is getting much better medical attention than they are at home if they’re with me.”