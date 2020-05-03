Dana White Reveals He Has “Something Interesting” Lined-Up For Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal’s title shot against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks like it may still be a while away yet, according to UFC President Dana White.

It had looked as though Masvidal vs Usman would be set for July’s International Fight Week. However, with the coronavirus outbreak causing disruption to the UFC’s calendar, the fight was never made official.

It was expected to still occur sometime this year. But White threw a spanner in the works by outlining that he has “something else interesting” lined up for the BMF champion.

“We’re talking about a few different things,” White told ESPN., in quotes reported by MMAFighting.com.

“We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.

“To start speculating down the road now is too soon. Let’s get by these three fights in Florida and then we’ll figure out what’s next. We’re talking about different possibilities with those guys.”

Masvidal has been linked with a number of different opponents, including Conor McGregor, since he impressively defeated Nate Diaz for the BMF title at Madison Square Garden in November.

Speaking last month, Usman was adamant that the pair will be squaring off in the octagon at some stage.

“We are at 100 percent,” he told ESPN. “This is the guy. I’ve said it over and over again: Anything you say about me, to me, can and will be used against you, and he has just stepped over that line to where it’s 100 percent.

“That’s the fight that I want. That’s the fight that makes sense. That is the next victim, and look at what they just pulled. I mean, look at the situation they just pulled. You ran your mouth. You said you wanted to fight. All right. Let’s do it.

“Then all of a sudden, oh, it wasn’t working out for you. It wasn’t working out for you, so you pulled out of the fight. So it sucks, but it is what it is. He for sure has won a date with me. He’s got a golden ticket with his name on it. He’s won a date. That’s the next guy that I’m going to step inside that octagon and put my hands on.”