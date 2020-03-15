Dana White Eases Fans Concerns Over Khabib vs Ferguson Title Fight

Dana White has confirmed that the show will go on in the UFC over the next few weeks despite the ongoing threat of coronavirus decimating the majority of the sporting calendar.

UFC held a behind-closed-doors event in Brasilia on Saturday night and had been working on moving their upcoming show in Columbus, Ohio to Las Vegas instead.

They had also been planning on going ahead with UFC London next Saturday however with the US extending the travel ban to include the UK and Ireland, the card will now have to be moved.

White’s plans to move any events to Las Vegas were also scuppered on Saturday after the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended all combat sport events in the state, but despite the continuous roadblocks, the UFC President is adamant the fights will happen.

“We’ll keep finding a way to put on the fights. I’m in the fight business – I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, and this stuff happens to me every weekend, so I’m used to this stuff.

“Not at this level, obviously, but this is what we do. We always make sure the fights happen, and they’re going to continue to happen.”

Doubt had also been cast over the lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov which has been one of the most highly anticipated bouts in recent memory.

The fight will no longer be taking place in Brooklyn, the original location, with White outlining that they are working on a new venue urging fans not to worry.

“We had possibly a couple different venues for that fight, including Nevada,” White told ESPN. “So, now the whole Nevada [the Nevada State Commission suspended all combat sports events in the state] thing went down, so we’re looking for another venue.

“That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that, do not worry. Khabib versus Tony will happen.”