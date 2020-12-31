Dana White names next opponent for Conor McGregor ‘in a perfect world’

UFC President Dana White has outlined that he would love to see a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov should he defeat Dustin Poirier in January.

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon on January 23rd to rematch Poirier whom he defeated in 2014 during the early part of both fighters’ UFC careers.

The former two weight world champion looked impressive against Donald Cerrone at the beginning of the year, but will no doubt face a difficult challenge when he takes on Poirier.

Should he come through that he may be set for another rematch according to Dana White. Speaking on the Shout! podcast, the UFC President outlined that he will be meeting Khabib in Abu Dhabi and hopes to see a rematch between the now retired lightweight champion and Conor McGregor.

“When I fly out there, Khabib’s going to be there, too. So, I’m going to meet with Khabib while I’m there,” he said.

“In a perfect world, if Conor McGregor wins this fight, I would love to see the rematch with him and Khabib. It’s the fight that makes sense.” Khabib of course announced his retirement from the sport in September meaning a rematch still remains unlikely despite White’s comments. The UFC President was also quizzed on the upcoming UFC 257 main event and outlined that he believes the bout is going to be a ‘fun one’ “Poirier has wanted this fight so bad since the first one, and obviously neither one of these guys are the same fighters they were the first time they fought. “It’s a very interesting fight. Conor’s been off for a while, but if you look at his training right now he looks damn good. “He’s in great shape. Poirier’s in great shape. Could be a fun one.”

