Dana White Believes Donald Cerrone Is “Too Big” For Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White has admitted that he doesn’t believe Conor McGregor is suited to the welterweight division and that his opponent on Saturday night, Donald Cerrone, is “too big for him.”

McGregor returns to the octagon in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas for the first time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018.

Cowboy will represent a tricky test for the Dubliner with the veteran amassing the most wins in the promotion’s history despite losing his last two on the spin.

The fight came as little surprise to many given the career path the pair have been on but what came as a shock was the fact that it was announced at welterweight as opposed to lightweight.

McGregor has fought at 170lbs before but only on two occasions in the UFC but may have favoured the weight class with an eye on a potential bout with Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White had previously outlined that he felt Masvidal would be too big for McGregor should they fight and the UFC President believes it could be the same with Cowboy when the pair clash on Saturday night.

“Everybody in that division … I think Cowboy’s too big for him, Conor is not a 170 pounder. Conor was 145-pound champ,” said White in quotes reported by South China Morning Post.

“Many people, and probably many standing right in front of me, thought he [McGregor] wouldn’t beat Eddie Alvarez [in November 2016].

“Because of Eddie’s wrestling, he can match him punch for punch, and all the things everybody said going into that fight. He [McGregor] knocked him out in first round easily.

“I don’t love him at 170 and this is something Conor and I fight about. And when I say these things he gets very upset with me.

“He wants the Khabib fight. If he beats Cowboy tomorrow night he’ll get the rematch with Khabib, if Khabib beats Tony [Ferguson].”