Cowboy Cerrone Concedes He Will Not ‘Talk Badly’ About Conor McGregor

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone isn’t prepared to get into a war of words with upcoming UFC 246 opponent Conor McGregor in the build-up to their highly anticipated welterweight bout.

Cerrone will welcome the former two-weight world champion back to the octagon on January 18th in a fight that the veteran ‘Cowboy’ has wanted for many years.

McGregor has been known throughout his glittering UFC career for his trash-talking and ability to often get in opponents heads before they’ve even stepped foot in the cage.

The pair exchanged words during a press conference in 2016 but so far neither have not spoken ill of one another in the build up to this fight, something that Cerrone outlined will not change from his end over the next month or so.

“I’m not going to talk badly about him,” Cerrone told MMAJunkie.com

“I don’t really care. He does his life and whatever he wants to do he can. I’m just as wild and crazy as him, but in a different way. The media keep asking me, ‘What do you think of the trouble he gets in?’ The guy lives under a microscope. Anything he does people want to blow up and make a big deal about it. That’s his life. I would never even dig at something like that. Hell, no.

“Only goddamn thing I’m talking about is fighting only. Anything outside of it – that’s you. You do what you want to do. You want to meet me in the cage and fight – fighting that’s a whole different thing – but I’m not going to bring up anything from the past or anything he’s done outside the octagon.

“What the dude has done inside of the cage, and what he’s done for the sport is amazing. I’m honored to fight a guy like him and it’s going to be one hell of a battle and I’m looking forward to it.”

When the fight was announced it came as little surprise to anyone, but what was unusual was the fact that it will happen at welterweight as opposed to lightweight.

Both men have fought in that weight class before and Cowboy feels that 170lbs is better for the both of them.

“I think it’s better for both of us,” Cerrone said. “I think you’re going to get a healthy, full training camp for both of us. Smart move on both of us. … He’s a big boy too.

“Don’t let the weight fool you. He’s a big boy. He’s going to be heavy. Everyone says Conor’s a ’45er. No, he made ’45. He’s coming in big, so don’t think Conor is going to weigh in at 150 pounds and ‘Cowboy’ is going to be a monster. Yeah, right. It’ll probably be dead even.”