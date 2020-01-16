Conor McGregor Baffled By Tyson Fury’s MMA Training Claims

Conor McGregor believes that Tyson Fury could make the crossover into the world of mixed martial arts should he decide to venture into the sport from his career in boxing.

Fury will battle Deontay Wilder in a highly anticipated rematch for the WBC heavyweight title next month but has spoken before of his desire to compete and train in MMA.

McGregor himself is gearing up for a massive fight of his own against Donald Cerrone in his UFC return on Saturday night but was asked about Fury during a sit-down interview with BT Sport.

During the discussion, McGregor was quizzed on the possibility of Fury crossing over and the former two-weight world champion possibly training him.

McGregor admitted that he could help Fury out should he require it, but that he has never actually spoken to the boxer in his life.

“It’s exciting. I know Tyson [Fury] has been talking a lot. Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and said I would train him. I never spoke to Tyson in me life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that.

“It’s not a bad little story, so I let it roll.

“Tyson’s a good man. I like him. He’s a great boxer, phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time.

“So, who knows? I wouldn’t say he is just saying he’d do it and not do it, like a lot of them do. I would say Tyson would probably do it in time.

“Maybe we could set something up in time. I would not be holding mitts up for him or anything like that. If he wanted to be trained by me or educated by me then I’d need to see him in certain positions and certain situations.

“I’d need him to spar a heavyweight, to see him deal with leg kicks, to see him in bottom position and then I’d assess that and send him off. I would tell him what work he needs to do then off he goes. That would probably be something I could do for Tyson but I found it funny him saying we’d talked.

“He’s a mad man Tyson. I’ve never talked to him in me life but it’s cool he’s going to be there.”

McGregor also predicted that Fury would take care of business and defeat Wilder when the pair clash in February’s rematch.

“He’s got a good tough fight, Deontay is a powerful guy, but I think if he keeps his mind strong and keeps his playfulness in there and his sharpness and his elusiveness, I think he can do the job.”