Conor McGregor Pays Tribute Following Passing Of Khabib’s Father

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap, following the 57-year-old’s passing on Friday.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been involved in one of the UFC’s most heated rivalries over the past couple of years. However, differences were put to one side following the passing of the famed mixed martial arts coach.

Abdulmanap was just 57 and died as a result of complications from contracting coronavirus, having first been hospitalised with the illness in April.

McGregor took to Twitter to offer his condolences following the passing.

“The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

John Kavanagh, McGregor’s long-time coach also paid his respects to Abdulmanap, outlining that it was tragic to see him pass in the prime of his coaching.

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters.”

A week ago Khabib gave an interview to Russian television, saying that his father no longer had the virus but was still in intensive care with damage to his kidneys and heart.

He said he was visiting daily although his father was not able to speak to him.

Abdulmanap first introduced Khabib to the world of martial arts when Khabib was eight, starting him off with wrestling training before the lightweight champion added judo and sambo to his game.

Khabib has not fought in the UFC since he defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in September 2019, beating the challenger via submission in the third round.

He and McGregor battled in the octagon in October 2018, with Khabib coming out the victor in dominant fashion. However talk of a rematch between the pair has been rife over the last two years.