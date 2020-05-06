Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Wants Bout On ‘Fight Island”

UFC President Dana White has outlined that Conor McGregor is keen to fight on a potential ‘fight island’ with June targeted as the date for his potential return.

McGregor last fought in January when he defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at welterweight and had been expected to return to the octagon some time this summer.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused severe disruption in the UFC, however the promotion will be returning with their behind-closed-doors 249 card from Jacksonville this weekend, while White has previously outlined that he has reserved an island for potential international fights.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, White confirmed that the former two-weight world champion has been texting him in regards a bout of ‘fight island’ however no specific opponent is being spoken about as of now.

“Conor’s been ready to fight for a while. He’s in shape. He’s ready to go.

“First of all, ‘Fight Island’ is going to be very important in any of these fights that are happening with people from outside the country.

“He and I were texting. He’s asking me what date can I fight on ‘Fight Island’ and will there be fans. Conor’s asking me, Conor wants to fight.

“It kills me to do a fight with Conor without fans. Kills me. This guy’s doing almost $20million gates.

“We’re not talking about a specific opponent but he wants to fight. He wants to fight, it sounds like he wants to fight in June and he’s asking if there would be fans there.

“There would not be fans and the fight would be either mid-June or end of June.”

With Ferguson and Gaethje tied up and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov unlikely, McGregor could find himself facing Jorge Masvidal on ‘fight island.’

White outlined last week that they are planning something interesting for the BMF champion with a bout against welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman unlikely.

